Immutable X 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.98 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $545.98 million and approximately $43.98 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002791 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.61 or 0.00429697 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,862.24 or 0.29308677 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00449054 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.