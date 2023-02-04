Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stake Reduced by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 383,507 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,689,000 after purchasing an additional 356,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $698,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $698,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,994,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $58.62 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -139.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

