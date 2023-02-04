INCA Investments LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

INCA Investments LLC lowered its stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 836,017 shares during the quarter. GeoPark makes up approximately 1.2% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GeoPark by 268.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $14.04 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $845.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. GeoPark had a return on equity of 20,879.98% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

GPRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

