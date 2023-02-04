IndiGG (INDI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,587.88

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, IndiGG has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $29,587.88 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

