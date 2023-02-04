INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Up 1.4%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €24.90 ($27.07) and last traded at €24.60 ($26.74). 11,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.25 ($26.36).

Several research firms have recently commented on INH. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of INDUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on shares of INDUS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $671.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is €23.02 and its 200-day moving average is €21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

