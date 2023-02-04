Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.99. 71,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 31,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

