Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $569,169.12 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 13,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $569,169.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,889,994 shares in the company, valued at $408,852,351.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $43.69 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 15.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

