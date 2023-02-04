Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells 382 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) SVP Heather A. Davis sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $23,691.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

