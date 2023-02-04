Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bank7 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $271.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Bank7 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,437,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

