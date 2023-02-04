Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Sells $1,028,440.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total value of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,801.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $258.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

