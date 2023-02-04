Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells $27,576.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.73 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

