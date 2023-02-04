Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 1,826 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mary Agnes Wilderotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $19,848.62.

Lyft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $45.65.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,839,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,019,000 after purchasing an additional 111,072 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $30.00 to $21.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

