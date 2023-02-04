Insider Selling: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,799,856.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $1,799,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,425,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640,951.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 12,200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $85,400.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 1,800 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $12,528.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,747,925.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $50,881.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $64,821.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $62,953.20.

On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPAL. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.