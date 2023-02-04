Insider Selling: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,799,856.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $1,799,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,425,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640,951.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 12,200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $85,400.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 1,800 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $12,528.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,747,925.00.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $50,881.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $64,821.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $62,953.20.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00.
OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OPAL stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $12.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPAL. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
