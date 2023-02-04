Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells 2,736 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Iain Boyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.66. 282,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,026. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

