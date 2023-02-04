Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells 61,721 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of V traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $433.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,396,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Visa by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.