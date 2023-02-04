Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Trading Down 3.7%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.67. 99,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 87,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 362.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

