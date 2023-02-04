Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.05 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Intevac from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 182,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Insider Activity

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Intevac news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 46,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $308,805.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,020,973 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,002.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

