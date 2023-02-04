Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

