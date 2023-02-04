Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 63,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 21,211 shares.The stock last traded at $122.65 and had previously closed at $120.08.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

