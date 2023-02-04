Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE VMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,381. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

