Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
NYSE VMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,381. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
