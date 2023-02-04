Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0386 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VKQ opened at $10.05 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 67.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

