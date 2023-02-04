Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

VPV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.