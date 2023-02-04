Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
VPV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.73.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
