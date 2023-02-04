INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $431.00

Shares of INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431 ($5.32) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.68). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 460 ($5.68), with a volume of 37,455 shares.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 431.12. The stock has a market cap of £158.48 million and a P/E ratio of 439.62.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

