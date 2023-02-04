Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IIM opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

