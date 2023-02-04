Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of IIM opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $15.31.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
