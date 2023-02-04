Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.77 and last traded at $55.50. 318,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 109,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.