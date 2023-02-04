Invitoken (INVI) Price Reaches $1.72

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Invitoken has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Invitoken token can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00007347 BTC on major exchanges. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $70,480.15 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00429045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.96 or 0.29264210 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.84 or 0.00450982 BTC.

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

