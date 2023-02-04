iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.34

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.34 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.63). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.68), with a volume of 140,700 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
iomart Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,921.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.09.
iomart Group Cuts Dividend
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.
