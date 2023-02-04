iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.34

iomart Group plc (LON:IOMGet Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.34 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.63). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.68), with a volume of 140,700 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

iomart Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,921.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.09.

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.00%.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

