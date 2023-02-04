iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.14

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and traded as high as $68.78. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $68.77, with a volume of 984 shares changing hands.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.71% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

