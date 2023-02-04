IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.97% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,853,000.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

