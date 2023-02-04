iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 3,767,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,386,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.
