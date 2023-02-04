iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

