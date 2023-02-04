iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $87.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

