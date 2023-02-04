iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Raised by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 99,486.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of IUSB opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.