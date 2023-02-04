iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Raised by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 99,486.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

