iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.69. 1,571,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,179,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.