iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,982 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 160,397.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,396,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,226,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,475,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 508,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,149,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

