iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Increased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

