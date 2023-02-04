iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 314,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 130,801 shares.The stock last traded at $76.76 and had previously closed at $76.73.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

