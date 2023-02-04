iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000.

GNMA stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

