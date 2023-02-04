iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Lowered by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

