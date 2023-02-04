iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stake Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,876 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $80,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS EZU opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

