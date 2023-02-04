iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $35.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

