iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.75. 965,445 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

