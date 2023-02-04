iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,350,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

