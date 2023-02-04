iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Position Lifted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWL opened at $97.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.