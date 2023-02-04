iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.