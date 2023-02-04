iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Cut by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

