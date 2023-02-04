Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Position Boosted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,145,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,766 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Itaú Unibanco worth $26,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,815,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,371,000 after purchasing an additional 589,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ITUB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 33,106,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,772,778. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

