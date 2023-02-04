Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading Up 2.3%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

