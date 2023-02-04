Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading Up 2.3%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.
