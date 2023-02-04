Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 85 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.47. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,519.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
