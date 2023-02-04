Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 85 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.47. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,519.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.