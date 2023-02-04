Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.83 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

